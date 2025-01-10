Mayhem Offense Frustrated in Loss to Pensacola

(MACON, Ga.) - The new calendar year continues to be unkind to the Mayhem as they fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers tonight, 3-1.

The Mayhem returned to Macon for the first time in 2025 and got off to a slow start. Nearly seven minutes into the game, Michael Herrera opened the scoring with a tip on a Greg Susinski shot to beat Bailey Brkin and go up 1-0. The Mayhem killed two penalties to keep the lead at one, but with 50 seconds left in the period, Danny Martin deked out Brkin with a nice forehand-backhand move to put Pensacola up by two.

In the second, the period started slow again, but the Ice Flyers opened the scoring again thanks to a Blake Tosto goal just past the halfway point of regulation. After drawing a penalty, the Mayhem capitalized on a key power-play thanks to a Jacob Schnapp goal, kickstarted by a shorthanded-breakaway save by Bailey Brkin.

Former Mayhem goaltender Brody Claeys stole the show in the third period as the Mayhem mounted their comeback. Pensacola had no answers for Macon defensively, but Claeys answered every call, and stopped all 16 third period shots to earn the win for Pensacola.

