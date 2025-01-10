Derek Osik Returns to Ice Bears from ECHL

Knoxville Ice Bears forward Derek Osik has returned from his loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL ahead of the team's road game at Fayetteville Friday night. Osik appeared in two games for Greenville last weekend. Friday will mark his 25th appearance for the Ice Bears this year. He has seven goals and is tied for the team lead with 16 assists. Osik played 41 games for Knoxville last season, scoring 13 goals and totaling 25 points.

In a subsequent move, forward Mike Egan has been placed on waivers. Egan played 22 games for the Ice Bears this season, scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

The Ice Bears are in Fayetteville Friday and Saturday and are scheduled to return to Knoxville to host Birmingham Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

