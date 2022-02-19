Mayhem off the Mark against Fayetteville

MACON, GA - After a 6-1 loss the previous night, Macon took on the Fayetteville Marksman, who were 10-0 against the Mayhem this year. The last Macon victory was just under two years ago, on March 2, 2019. Friday night would be no different, as they lost by a score of 6-2.

Alex Renaud (6) began the scoring for the Marksmen that gave Fayetteville a 1-0 lead and just 21 seconds later, it would be 2-0 on a goal by Drake Glover (10). With just under four minutes remaining in the first period, Brendan Hussey (5) cut the lead to 2-1 banking in a rebound on a highlight reel shot by Zak Lambrecht.

Like the previous night before, Macon would allow three goals in the second. Alex Renaud (7), his second of the game, Zach Remers (3), and Tanner Froese (10) made it 5-1. Macon would put in their final goal, as Scott Coash (12) made it 5-2 in favor of Fayetteville.

There was just one goal scored in the third by Shane Bednard (9), which would be your final as Macon suffers the 6-2 loss.

Macon takes on the Birmingham Bulls to close out the homestand on Saturday, February 19, on Macon Music Night. The evening includes a specialty music jersey and postgame auction that is a tribute to the great Macon music scene with artists like Otis Redding, Little Richard, the Allman Brothers, and others.

A little earlier start on Saturday as the puck drops at 6:30 PM. For tickets go to maconmayhem.com or call the Macon Coliseum box office at 478-751-9232.

