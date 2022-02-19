Marksmen Win Ninth Straight, Defeat Macon Again

MACON, Ga.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Macon Mayhem 6-2 on Friday night at the Macon Coliseum.

Things started quickly for the Marksmen as Alex Renaud scored his sixth goal of the season just 4:07 into the contest. Renaud would add another goal early in the second period to log his second multi-goal game in a month-long stretch.

Drake Glover would capitalize on a turnover just 21 seconds after the game's opening goal to make it 2-0 Marksmen. To start the game, each forward on the third line (and Renaud, the 10th forward) logged a point.

The Mayhem would earn one back after a turnover at their attacking blue line with Brendan Hussey scoring on a feed from Zak Lambrecht.

In the second, Marksmen goaltender Matt Williams was on his game in the first three minutes, turning out three good chances. The effort in goal spurned Renaud's second goal and then halfway through the second Zach Remers would beat Mayhem goalie Michael Stiliadis between the legs to extend the lead to 4-1.

12:47 in the second period, Tanner Froese would score on a rebound from a Nolan Sheeran shot. Sheeran, the newest Marksmen, had skated in eight games between two leagues this season. The assist is his first pro point of the year.

While Scott Coash would log a powerplay goal for Macon late in the second period, the Marksmen rush was too much. Shane Bednard would upkeep his point-per-game average with a powerplay marker of his own.

Williams, would turn away a single-game career high 34 shots in his second pro win, drawing his record to 2-2. Don Olivieri, logged an assist on the Bednard goal and will remain the team leader in helpers with 19.

The Marksmen have now won nine straight games and 11 straight over the Macon Mayhem. With the next meeting between the two teams coming on March 4, the Marksmen have completed a rare feat having not lost in regulation to Macon in a full three years (March 2, 2019).

Fayetteville will remain on the road to face Knoxville tomorrow night. The Marksmen have played the Ice Bears closely in every meeting this season, but only have one win over the Ice Bears in five meetings.

