Mayhem Fall 4-0 in Knoxville

March 7, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Macon Mayhem finished out a busy home slate last night with an impressive 4-1 win over the Huntsville Havoc. With the win, Macon looked to start a new winning-streak, and continue their separation atop the Southern Professional Hockey League. Playing one of the hottest teams in the league, the Knoxville Ice Bears, that hope would be dashed quickly.

Ryan Ruck would be given the nod after a great win on Saturday Night. In a clean-sheet first period, the only mark of the frame would come not even 30 seconds into the game. Colton Heffley would net his third of the season, and give Knoxville a 1-0 lead that would last for the ensuing 19 minutes. With no penalties to report, the Ice Bears would take a 12-8 shot advantage into the locker room with them, following a 1-0 Knoxville lead.

With a deficit to start the second period, the Mayhem would look to claw their way back into a game against the second-place Ice Bears. That would unfortunately not come for Macon, as Max Cook would take a holding penalty just 2:01 into the frame. Off of his penalty, Knoxville would capitalize for Anthony McVeigh's eighth of the season, to make it 2-0 Knoxville. A fight between Mason Baptista and Nick Master would signify the biggest cheering point of the contest for the Mayhem faithful, as the period would fade to black with Knoxville's lead maintained. The Mayhem would head to the final frame looking for answers.

Answers would not come for Macon in period three, as a clean-sheet period would see goals from Mathieu Roy and Nick Master to lead Austyn Roudebush's Ice Bears to the win. With the final horn sounding, Knoxville would take a gigantic win, 4-0, for Macon's worst loss of the season. Knoxville continues its impressive streak, inching closer to Macon at the top of the league.

Regardless of the games outcome, Macon still holds the first place spot in the SPHL; this loss however breaks a streak of 10-straight games with at least a point for the Mayhem. The loss would move Macon down to 14-3-2, and with a lot of time to think heading into a weekend battle in Birmingham next week.

