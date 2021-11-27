Mayhem Earn First Win in Dramatic Fashion

MACON, GA - The Mayhem were looking for revenge against the Evansville Thunderbolts as they took the ice on B.Y.O.F. Night. It stood for Bring Your Own Friend Night, but it should have stood for Bring Your Own Fun Night because that's exactly what the Mayhem were planning to do on Saturday night.

The first period of action would start off very similarly to the night before. Both teams poked and prodded searching for an early advantage in the game. Both netminders, Kelley for Macon and Edmonds for Evansville, were lights out stopping twelve shots each.

The second period started with a bang for the Thunderbolts as Zane Jones netted the first tally of the game courtesy of an assist from Charles Barber. Not to be outdone, the Mayhem would answer back within seconds off the stick of Devin Brink with the assist going to Nigel Slade. Late in the period, Evansville's Plevy would reclaim the lead and take the score to 2-1 Thunderbolts heading to the break.

The third period was wild. After a double minor for Hayden Hulton, the Mayhem were on an extended Mayo Hill powerplay. While not converting on that opportunity, the Mayhem would capture that energy and carry it with them throughout the rest of the period. The Mayhem have championed "Battle Every Shift" as their motto early on the year because all you can do is fight every opportunity you get, and fight they did. With less than two minutes remaining, Curtis Hansen of the Mayhem would redirect the puck off the stick of Kyle Soper to bring the Mayhem back to even. With deuces wild and their first two points within sight, Kyle Soper would catapult the Mayhem to a win in the last minute of the game.

The Mayhem win would be their first of the season and a much needed reprieve. The win would be awarded to Dillon Kelley who was also selected as the third star of the game stopping 30 of 32 shots. Kyle Soper would be awarded the first star of the game for his game-winning goal and game-tying assist; Curtis Hansen would be awarded the second star for his game tying tally. The win would be the first of Head Coach Zac Desjardins' and Assistant Coach Gaetano Moirano's young careers.

The Mayhem will try to bottle up the raucous energy in the Coliseum as they travel to Pensacola on Friday, December 3rd before taking home ice again on Saturday, December 4th.

