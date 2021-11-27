Mayhem Come Back Late to Stun Thunderbolts 3-2

Macon, Ga.: Despite a late 2-1 third period lead, the Thunderbolts were stunned late by two quick Macon goals, as the Mayhem came back to defeat Evansville 3-2. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, December 4th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Evansville started the scoring in the second period, as Zane Jones went to the net to finish off a net-front chance at 5:17, assisted by Charles Barber. The Mayhem responded 11 seconds later at 5:28 as Devin Brink tied the game at 1-aside. Later in the period, Austin Plevy put Evansville back in the lead, scoring on a breakaway in his 100th professional game, at 15:07 from Josh Adkins. In the third period, Macon's tying goal came at 18:17 from Curtis Hansen, and then a lucky bounce gave Macon the late lead, as Kyle Soper tapped in a puck that bounced off the end boards and the top of the net. Macon held on in the final minute to secure the 3-2 victory.

Jones and Plevy scored the Evansville goals, while Adkins and Barber tallied an assist each. Edmonds made 30 saves on 33 shots.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

