Mayhem Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announce their training camp roster for the 2020-21 season. A total of 23 players - nine defensemen, 12 forwards, and two goaltenders - are on the current camp roster, due to be pared down before the team plays their first game of the season on the road against the Huntsville Havoc next Monday, December 28.

Training camp will consist of dryland training and workouts, along with on-ice sessions. There will be "two-a-day" sessions each day December 19-21, with once a day morning on-ice sessions on December 22-27, with the exception of Christmas Day. The team will depart the afternoon of December 27 for Huntsville in preparation for the season opener against the Havoc. With COVID-19 guidelines in place at the Macon Centreplex, training camp sessions are closed to the public.

The 23-man roster includes six returning players from last season's Mayhem team. The returnees are highlighted by captain and forward Stephen Pierog and fellow forwards Stathis Soumelidis and Jimmy Soper. Defensemen Oscar Arfelt and Nick Minerva and goaltender Michael Stiliadis round out the group of players in camp who skated in Macon last season.

With only half the teams in both the SPHL and ECHL skating this season - only five of 10 SPHL squads and 13 of 26 ECHL franchises have elected to play due to COVID-19 protocols - there has been a bevy of talent available to teams, and the Mayhem are no exception. Five players on the training camp roster have ECHL experience from last season, with six rookies in training camp from NCAA Division I programs. Three other players are from Canada's highest level of collegiate play, U Sports.

Just two weeks remain until the Mayhem's home opener against the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, January 2, with puck drop scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. Don't miss the excitement of opening weekend. Tickets and other sponsorship opportunities are available. To become a part of what will be one of the best seasons of hockey Middle Georgia has seen, contact the Mayhem office at 478.808.1592.

MACON MAYHEM 2020-21 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER (AS OF DECEMBER 18, 2020)

NAME POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BORN - HOMETOWN 2019-20 TEAM(S)

Casey Johnson D 6'2" 200 4/12/1996 - Grand Forks, ND Univ. of North Dakota (NCAA D1)

Darren Brady D 6'0" 200 4/5/1996 - Lake Orion, MI RIT (NCAA D1)

Derek Topatigh D 5'11" 185 3/3/1997 - Missisauga, ON Princeton Univ. (NCAA D1)

Joe Colatarci D 6'2" 185 2/25/1995 - Ft. Myers, FL Adrian College (NCAA)

Josh Victor D 6'4" 210 2/10/1994 - Round Rock, TX Fayetteville (SPHL)/Quad City (SPHL)

Nick Minerva D 5'11" 190 2/12/1996 - New Brunswick, NJ MACON/Wheeling (ECHL)

Oscar Arfelt D 6'3" 205 11/16/1994 - Djursholm, Sweden MACON/Fayetteville (SPHL)/Bodens HF (Sweden)

Patrick Murphy D 6'0" 195 1/10/1995 - St. Catharines, ON Lakehead Univ. (Usports - CAN)

TJ Dockery D 6'0" 200 9/28/1995 - Lockport, NY Norwich Univ. (NCAA)

Alex Kromm F 5'11" 185 10/31/1991 - Penticton, BC Jacksonville (ECHL)/Toledo (ECHL)

Andrew Durham F 6'3" 200 3/30/1995 - Richardson, TX Univ. of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA)/Norfolk (ECHL)

Dom Sacco F 5'9" 170 6/8/1995 - Brooklyn, NY St. Norbert College (NCAA)

Gabe Guertler F 5'9" 190 5/3/1995 - Plantation, FL Univ. of Prince Edward Island (Usports - CAN)

Jared Bethune F 6'0" 185 1/20/1997 - Ft. Frances, ON Queen's Univ. (Usports - CAN)

Jimmy Soper F 6'1" 180 3/19/1995 - Waterloo, ON MACON/Greenville (ECHL)

Jordan Hall F 6'0" 220 8/3/1995 - Anchorage, AK Norwich Univ. (NCAA)

Logan Coomes F 5'11" 185 11/6/1996 - Nashville, TN Univ. of Alaska-Fairbanks (NCAA D1)

Ray Brice F 6'0" 195 11/9/1995 - Houghton, MI Michigan Tech (NCAA D1)

Ryan Smith F 6'0" 195 4/4/1997 - Roanoke, VA Univ. of Maine (NCAA D1)

Stathis Soumelidis F 6'2" 215 1/17/1994 - Brno, Czech Republic MACON/Fayetteville (SPHL)

Stephen Pierog F 5'11" 190 7/7/1994 - Guelph, ON MACON

Jake Theut G 6'3" 190 10/16/1993 - Washington, MI Roanoke (SPHL)/Greenville (ECHL)/Norfolk (ECHL)

Michael Stiliadis G 6'0" 185 1/28/1994 - Woodbridge, ON MACON/Roanoke (SPHL)/Elmira (FPHL)/Watertown (FPHL)

