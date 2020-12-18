Goaltender Kupsky Returns for 2020-21 Season

December 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release









Pensacola Ice Flyers goaltender Jake Kupsky

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have added another returning player in the signing of goaltender Jake Kupsky for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Kupsky entered his first season of pro hockey last year when he signed with Pensacola. He played in 14 games and had a record of 8-3-3. He led the SPHL with the lowest goals-against-average of 1.83. He was third among all goaltenders in save-percentage with .933.

"Jake had a great year last season and I expect him to have another great year this season," Head Coach Rod Aldoff stated. "Goaltending is a vital part of the game and he has the ability to win games for us on any given night."

"I am so excited to be back in Pensacola for another season," Kupsky added. "I loved everything about my time there last year and I think this year has the makings of a championship team."

Kupsky also earned call ups to the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he collectively had a 2.14 goals-against-average and a .921 save-percentage. He played his collegiate hockey at NCAA Division I Union College. Throughout his four-year career, he attained a 2.86 goals-against-average and a .900 save-percentage.

"Jake comes to the rink ready to compete every day whether it is a practice or a game, and puts the work in to get better," Aldoff said. "It is great to have him back and I look forward for him to play big for us this season."

Kupsky finished off by stating, "I am really looking forward to being back on the ice and playing the game we all love so much once again. It makes it even better with the fans we have in Pensacola, and we are all looking forward to putting a great product on the ice for them to enjoy."

