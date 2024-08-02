Mayhem Announce First Two Player Signings for 2024-25

August 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday the first two signings of the 2024-25 SPHL season.

Forward Michael McChesney and defenseman Jarret Kup have agreed to terms with the Mayhem for the upcoming year.

McChesney is returning to the Mayhem for his second season in the SPHL. In his rookie season last year, McChesney finished with 32 points (17g, 15a) in 46 games played, marking him as one of the key offensive contributors from last year's group.

The forward from Dickinson, N.D. led all Mayhem payers in power play goals with seven and was only tagged for three minor penalties last year.

Prior to his professional career, McChesney spent four years at NCAA Division III St. Norbert College, recording 66 points (31g, 35a) in his 79 games played. He also earned the opportunity to represent Team USA at the 2023 Winter World University Games in Lake Placid in January, 2023, helping lead the team to a silver medal.

Kup is returning to Macon for his fifth season with the Mayhem and seventh SPHL season. The veteran blue liner ranks sixth among active SPHL players in career games played with 254, and is eighth all-time in Mayhem games played with 127.

In 31 games this past season, Kup scored two goals and added nine assists. Kup played four seasons at NCAA Division III Curry College before making his professional debut with the Mayhem in the 2017-18 season.

McChesney, Kup and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

