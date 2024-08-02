Kent Signs Training Camp Agreement

August 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that Tim Kent has signed a training camp agreement ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

The Florida native is a recent graduate from Curry College (NCAA DIII) where he made a significant impact on the ice during his collegiate career. At the conclusion of the 2023 season, Kent was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference's All-Conference First Team. Kent tallied 34 points that season and ranked third for scoring in the conference. Kent unfortunately missed his senior season due to an injury.

"Kent was a reliable scorer in college. He's a smaller player with a big engine and great tenacity," Head Coach Dan Bremner noted, "I love the way he moves his feet and I think he will consistently frustrate other teams with the way he hounds loose pucks."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

