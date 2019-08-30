Mayhem Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule
August 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release
The Mayhem have announced their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season. As per usual, all 28 regular season home games will have a unique promotion which varies from game to game. Three dates yet remain unnamed, but will be announced shortly. The 2019-20 promotions are listed below.
Friday, 10/18/19 - Opening Night
Saturday, 10/19/19 - Zombieland Night
Friday, 10/25/19 - Harley Night
Saturday, 10/26/19 - 70's/Disco Night
Friday, 11/08/19 - NASCAR Night
Saturday, 11/09/19 - Macon Music Night
Saturday, 11/16/19 - Cancer Awareness Night
Friday, 11/22/19 - Country Night
Saturday, 11/23/19 - Mossy Oak Night
Saturday, 11/30/19 - WWE Night
Saturday, 12/07/19 - Teacher Appreciation Night
Friday, 12/13/19 - Krampus Night
Saturday, 12/14/19 - Teddy Bear Toss Night
Friday, 12/20/19 - Mac's 5th Birthday Party
Saturday, 12/21/19 - Faith & Family Night
Friday, 01/03/20 - Fan Control Night
Friday, 01/10/20 - TBA
Saturday, 01/11/20 -- Marvel Super Hero Night
Thursday, 01/30/20 - College Night
Friday, 01/31/20 - TBA
Saturday, 02/01/20 - TBA
Friday, 02/07/20 - Mardi Gras Night
Friday, 02/21/20 - Macon Mistakes Night
Saturday, 02/22/20 - Pucks & Paws Night
Friday, 03/06/20 - Military Appreciation Weekend
Saturday, 03/07/20 - Military Appreciation Weekend
Friday, 03/27/20 - First Responders Night
Saturday, 03/28/20 - Fan Appreciation Night
Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media for the latest news regarding the remaining promotional date announcements, transactions, training camp signings and more. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are still available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.
