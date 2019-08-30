Mayhem Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

August 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have announced their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season. As per usual, all 28 regular season home games will have a unique promotion which varies from game to game. Three dates yet remain unnamed, but will be announced shortly. The 2019-20 promotions are listed below.

Friday, 10/18/19 - Opening Night

Saturday, 10/19/19 - Zombieland Night

Friday, 10/25/19 - Harley Night

Saturday, 10/26/19 - 70's/Disco Night

Friday, 11/08/19 - NASCAR Night

Saturday, 11/09/19 - Macon Music Night

Saturday, 11/16/19 - Cancer Awareness Night

Friday, 11/22/19 - Country Night

Saturday, 11/23/19 - Mossy Oak Night

Saturday, 11/30/19 - WWE Night

Saturday, 12/07/19 - Teacher Appreciation Night

Friday, 12/13/19 - Krampus Night

Saturday, 12/14/19 - Teddy Bear Toss Night

Friday, 12/20/19 - Mac's 5th Birthday Party

Saturday, 12/21/19 - Faith & Family Night

Friday, 01/03/20 - Fan Control Night

Friday, 01/10/20 - TBA

Saturday, 01/11/20 -- Marvel Super Hero Night

Thursday, 01/30/20 - College Night

Friday, 01/31/20 - TBA

Saturday, 02/01/20 - TBA

Friday, 02/07/20 - Mardi Gras Night

Friday, 02/21/20 - Macon Mistakes Night

Saturday, 02/22/20 - Pucks & Paws Night

Friday, 03/06/20 - Military Appreciation Weekend

Saturday, 03/07/20 - Military Appreciation Weekend

Friday, 03/27/20 - First Responders Night

Saturday, 03/28/20 - Fan Appreciation Night

Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media for the latest news regarding the remaining promotional date announcements, transactions, training camp signings and more. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are still available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2019

Mayhem Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.