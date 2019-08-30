Everett Thompson and Jake Theut Signed for Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Everett Thompson and goaltender Jake Theut have each been signed to an agreement to join the team for training camp in October.

Thompson returns to the Rail Yard Dawgs after splitting his rookie season between Roanoke and the FHL's Carolina Thunderbirds. He opened with Carolina and had nine goals and seven assists over 26 games before signing on with the Dawgs in January. Thompson played 15 games with Roanoke and scored one goal with two assists before putting up two assists in five postseason games.

"Everett came in last year and did exactly what he needed to do to stick and contribute to a strong playoff push," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He played physical and showed more playmaking ability as his confidence grew. I'm excited to see how he looks this fall after a hard-working summer."

Theut has signed for what will be his first professional season. The netminder opened his college career at Northeastern University and appeared in five games for the Huskies before joining the University of Alabama-Huntsville as a graduate transfer. Theut went 2-10-0 with a 4.21 GAA and .894 save percentage in 12 games for the Chargers during the 2018-19 season.

"Jake comes in with a solid resume and very strong references," said Bremner. "With his large frame and solid fundamentals he should thrive within our defensive team structure. He trains and competes with NHL caliber competition throughout the offseason and I am excited to see him bring that professionalism and competitiveness to camp."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

