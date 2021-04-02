Mayhem and Macon Centreplex Announce "Southern Soul Showdown" College Hockey

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem, in partnership with the University of Georgia Hockey Club and Spectra, managers of the Macon Centreplex, announce the Southern Soul Showdown. Kicking off Friday, April 9, fans can look forward to doubleheaders featuring the Macon Mayhem and UGA Ice Dawgs Hockey Club. The Mayhem will take the ice on April 9, 16, and 17, while the Ice Dawgs will play on those dates as well as a standalone game on Saturday, April 10.

As a result of the tournament, game times have changed for two Mayhem home games. Both Friday games on April 9 and 16 will now have a 6 PM EDT puck drop as opposed to the regularly scheduled 7:35 PM time. Your original ticket will be valid for the adjusted time; there is no action required on your part. For those who may need a refund because of the adjusted times, however, they will be available at your original point of purchase until 24 hours before the event. For those who purchased online through ticketmaster.com, log into your account to request a refund; for those who purchased in person at the Macon Coliseum box office, please email marina.jaramillo@spectraxp.com.

Tickets are available online through ticketmaster.com or in person at the Macon Coliseum box office Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 AM - 5 PM. The purchase of a single ticket is valid for all games that day. All guests attending games will require a purchased ticket for entry. Tickets will be available to purchase in socially distanced seating pods (i.e., ticket groupings of 2, 4, 6, etc.).

The schedule for games is as follows:

Friday, April 9, 2021

6:00PM - Macon Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

9:00PM - UGA Ice Dawgs vs. UT Ice Vols

Saturday, April 10, 2021

7:30PM - UGA Ice Dawgs vs. UT Ice Vols

Friday, April 16, 2021

6:00PM - Macon Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

9:00PM - UGA Ice Dawgs vs. Auburn Hockey

Saturday, April 17, 2021

3:00PM - UGA vs. Auburn Hockey

6:30PM - Macon Mayhem vs. Huntsville Havoc

The Mayhem have clinched a spot in the 2021 President's Cup Playoffs but are looking for more as they remain atop the SPHL standings. Macon will host the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, April 3 at 6:35 PM EDT at the Centreplex. It will be "Pucks and Paws Night", with small dog races on the ice during the first intermission. For more information, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

