Mayhem Add Shawn Lynch to Training Camp Roster

The Macon Mayhem have continued adding pieces to their training camp roster for the 2019-20 season, signing left-wing Shawn Lynch to a tryout.

The 24-year-old joined the Mayhem in March of 2019 after enjoying a successful NCAA career at Utica College. Lynch was a point-per-game player in his senior year with the Pioneers and was tied for second on the team in scoring (28 GP, 11G, 16A, 27P) before making his professional debut in Macon on March 15th against Huntsville. He suited up for a total of ten games with the Mayhem, including two postseason contests. According to Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas, Lynch showed great promise during his brief tenure in Middle Georgia.

"Shawn settled in just fine coming out of college and became a valuable piece to our club," Thomas said. "Showing his high hockey IQ and ability to be a very good penalty killer, he will only get better getting a full professional season and we are thrilled to have him back."

Lynch (5'10, 176) demonstrated the ability to play in multiple roles while with the Mayhem. He spent time on the top scoring line with Jake Trask and John Siemer, and also on defensive and penalty-killing units. His play began to escalate at the end of March, particularly in Knoxville where he registered six shots on goal and an assist. He found himself snake-bitten in the Peoria series, generating multiple high-end scoring opportunities without finding the net. However, the Syracuse, NY native is confident the time he spent in Macon will substantially benefit him heading into next season.

"Getting a chance to play with such an experienced group of guys at the end of the season was huge for me because it allowed me to assimilate the concepts and lifestyle of pro hockey, which will only benefit me as I come into my first full season," Lynch said. "With a few games under my belt already, I hope I can get back and contribute to the team in a big way this season. I can't wait to get back down to Macon and get things going. Re-signing was very exciting for me considering how much I loved the area and the organization for the few weeks I was down there."

Lynch joins Jimmy Soper to the list of Mayhem players whose signings have been approved and finalized. The signings will continue throughout the summer as training camp draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

