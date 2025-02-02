Mayhem Activate Goaltender Josh Boyko

February 2, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Sunday that goaltender Josh Boyko has been activated from injured reserve.

Boyko started the first four games of the season for the Mayhem before being injured during the first period of his start on November 1 in Birmingham, and has missed the team's last 33 games.

The Mississauga, Ontario native is 1-2-0 on the season, with a .922 save-percentage and 2.86 goals-against average. His lone win came against Fayetteville at home on October 25, where he stopped 44 of 46 in the 4-2 win.

The Mayhem host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tonight for the final Salute to Service Game of the season at 3 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

