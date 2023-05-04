May the Fourth be with You

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - A short time from now, in a ballpark not too far away from here, the State College Spikes will give fans even more reasons to cheer this season, with the return of Star Wars Night as part of Comic-Con Night on Friday, July 14 and 12 Themed FIREWORKS Shows leading an array of Spikes promotions added on to an already packed 2023 home schedule.

This summer will also include a total of three opportunities for fans to #MeatTheChallenge with Dollar Dog Nights at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, as well as a Youth Glove Giveaway at each Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by curavetti (formerly MedOne Pro), a World Record First Pitch opportunity for fans, and much more.

Plus, another wave of promotions will be coming in for Spikes fans before the start of the 2023 home schedule on Friday, June 2 with Opening Night presented by PSECU.

Star Wars Night

The force will be with Spikes fans on Friday, July 14 as Star Wars Night returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as part of that night's 6:35 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys. The festivities, held as part of Comic-Con Night at the ballpark, will include appearances by Star Wars characters, music and clips throughout the night, and more out of this galaxy fun, with proceeds from the night's Spikes 50/50 Drawing benefiting the Centre County United Way.

Of course, it shouldn't be confused with the Spikes' already announced Store Wars: Sheetz vs. Wawa, which will take place on Friday, June 23 when the Spikes host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35 p.m. On that night, we'll seek to answer the age-old question - Sheetz or Wawa? Fans will be able to cast their vote throughout the night, with a $500 gift card going to a fan repping the champion.

Also, Star Wars composer John Williams will have his own tribute on Saturday, June 24, the same weekend as Store Wars, with a John Williams Themed FIREWORKS show as part of the Adventure Night festivities.

12 Themed FIREWORKS Shows

Each and every post-game FIREWORKS show at a Spikes home game this season will feature a special theme, beginning with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 2 when a Salute to Baseball Music FIREWORKS display caps off the night. The Opening Weekend fun will also include an Elton John/Queen Theme FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, June 3 to conclude Pride Night.

More special shows include the Salute to Superhero Cinema Themes FIREWORKS presented by curavetti (formerly MedOnePro) on Saturday, June 10, a Morgan Wallen Themed FIREWORKS display as part of Ag Night on Saturday, July 8, and an'80s Movie Themed FIREWORKS show presented byThe Happy Valley Adventure Bureau on Thursday, August 3.

In addition, fans are sure to be thrilled by the PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR presented by the PA Lottery on Monday, July 3. The PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR show is set to be the largest show ever to be featured at a Spikes home game at 20+ minutes long with streams of light shooting high into the nighttime skies.

Several of the spotlighted theme nights already on the Spikes' 2023 schedule will also be featured in that evening's FIREWORKS, including Solid Gold Oldies FIREWORKS to conclude the Sean Clifford Retirement Party and Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on Saturday, July 15, Pink Themed FIREWORKS as part of Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health on Saturday, July 29, and the Sounds of 1998 FIREWORKS presented College Township by as part of the Salute to 1998 on Saturday, August 19, which also includes a LaVar Leap Bobblehead honoring College Football Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington.

Rounding out the FIREWORKS themes will be a Pro Wrestling Entrance Music Themed FIREWORKS show on Saturday, August 26 presented by McClure Company, and a Taylor Swift Summer Vibes show to finish the season as part of THON Night at the regular season home final on Thursday, August 31.

Youth Glove Giveaways at Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by curavetti (formerly MedOne Pro)

Before every 4:05 p.m. Sunday home game, fans can partake in a Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field thanks to curavetti (formerly MedOne Pro) from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. While fans should plan to bring their gloves on the field, curavetti will present the first 100 kids with the Youth Glove Giveaway at each Sunday home game, giving them their own regulation youth-sized baseball glove.

World Record First Pitch Night

Fans are invited to join us on Sunday, June 11 for what will hopefully be a historic occasion with World Record First Pitch Night. Following the Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by curavetti (formerly MedOne Pro)and before the 4:05 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys, the Spikes will look to set a new world record for the most people throwing out a simultaneous first pitch.

The current official Guinness World Record for simultaneous first pitches is held by the Dragons Baseball Club of Taipei with 156 on March 26, 2021, and the Missoula PaddleHeads announced that 158 people threw out a first pitch before their May 25, 2022 game. However, on June 11, you could be the one that puts us in the record books!

#MeatTheChallenge at Trio of Dollar Dog Nights

The Spikes will have a triple play of Dollar Dog Nights on the summertime slate, carrying on the tradition that swept the nation during the 2023 Penn State Baseball season. Fans are invited to #MeatTheChallenge by downing enough $1 hot dogs to cover each inning of the game, and those who go the full nine will earn a special #MeatTheChallenge prize. Get your maximum glizzy on at the already announced Buck Monday on Monday, June 5, put yourself to the test on Fitness Night on Friday, July 7, and push yourself to the limit at the final Dollar Dog Night of the season on Tuesday, August 22.

East Coast Health & Fitness Membership Giveaway

Fitness Night on Friday, July 7 will also include the chance for one lucky fan to win a free 12-month membership to East Coast Health & Fitness, and all fans can participate in crowd-wide activities throughout the 6:35 p.m. game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, including an Every Inning Stretch!

Curling Night

In addition to the Salute to Educators on Wednesday, June 21, fans can help us pay homage to one of the coolest sports there is with Curling Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during the 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears. Sweep your way to fun and make sure you've got "shot rock" in every inning with an interactive display from the Nittany Valley Curling Club.

The current promotional schedule is available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com, with even more on the way in the coming weeks to fill out the 40-game Spikes home slate, matching the largest in franchise history.

It all begins with Opening Night presented by PSECU is Friday, June 2 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park when the Spikes take on the Williamsport Crosscutters with first pitch scheduled to fly at 6:35 p.m.

In addition to the Salute to Baseball Music FIREWORKS presented by PSECU, fans can enter throughout the game for the chance at the $25,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge. One lucky fan will be drawn in the latter portion of the game to come down to the pitching mound, with one chance to throw a pitch the regulation 60 feet, 6 inches through the target at home plate, with 25 grand on the line if you can do it!

Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Schedule Magnet Giveaway presented by PSECU, and all kids 12 and under can join us on the field after the game for the inaugural Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition of the season, presented by Mount Nittany Health.

It's also the first 4 for $44 Friday of the season, presented by 93.7 3WZ, with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $44 - a value of up to $88! 4 for $44 packages are available in person at the Medlar Field Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

The Opening Weekend fun also includes Pride Night the following evening on Saturday, July 3, with a Pride Hat Giveaway presented by Chumley's Cocktail Bar for the first 500 as well as the Queen/Elton John-Themed FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health after the game.

Fans can buy and download single-game tickets for all 40 games on the Spikes' 2023 home schedule by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2022 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

