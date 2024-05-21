May 21st - Today's Game vs. Tri-City Postponed

Everett, WA: Please note that today's scheduled game against the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to inclement weather.

This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 23rd. Game One will start at 6:05 PM and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

Please contact the Everett AquaSox Ticket Office at (425) 258-3673 or [email protected] to make your exchange. The AquaSox office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

