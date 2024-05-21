Series Opener for Tri-City in Everett Rained Out

The Tri-City Dust Devils' first 2024 visit to Funko Field will have to wait one more day.

Tuesday night's game with the Everett AquaSox has been postponed in the Snohomish County seat due to ongoing rain expected to fall throughout the day and into the night. A doubleheader of two seven-inning games has been scheduled for this coming Thursday, May 23, beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Weather permitting the series will now open at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Funko Field, where the Dust Devils will look to continue their best stretch of play this season (nine wins in 12 games). Tri-City ended last week with a 1-0 shutout win over the Hillsboro Hops, moving the team both within 4.5 games of first place in the Northwest League First Half race and into a tie with Hillsboro for third.

You can listen to Wednesday night's ballgame live from Everett both here and on the MiLB app, with the pregame show beginning at 6:45 p.m. The game begins the longest road trip of the season for the Dust Devils, with this week's series followed by a six-game set with the Vancouver Canadians at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to finish 12 games away from home.

Tri-City then returns home on Tuesday, June 4, to begin a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with $2.50 21 oz. Coca-Cola products for fans to enjoy throughout the ballgame.

Tickets for the Eugene series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

