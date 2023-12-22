Max Johnson, Justin Michaelian Called up to Iowa Heartlanders

December 22, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced forwards Max Johnson and Justin Michaelian have been called up to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL).

"We are very happy for Max- it's well earned," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has done everything and more that we have asked of him. He's been great on the ice, in our room and in our comunity."

Johnson, 25, is third among Marksmen scorers with 17 (9G+8A) points and has played in all 20 games this season. His nine goals are second on the team.

Michaelian, 26, played two games with the Marksmen and registered three shots. He played 13 games with the Heartlanders toward the end of the 2022-23 season, and recorded 3 assists.

"Justin kept improving each day he was here, and he's familiar with Iowa, where he played for parts of last season" said Cruthers. "We wish him the best of luck."

