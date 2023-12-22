Connor Green Signed, Jacob Kelly Placed on IR

December 22, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that goaltender Connor Green has been signed with the team, while forward Jacob Kelly has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve.

Green has been in his first professional season, suiting up in the FPHL for the Blue Ridge Bobcats. In 18 games, the 24-year old rookie has a 4.10 goals against average, a .899 save percentage, and a 3-8-0 record. Prior to his professional career, Green played in 34 college games for SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA-DIII), registering a 4.09 goals against average, an .897 save percentage, and a 7-22-1 record. The New Port Richey, Florida native notched one shutout each in both college and in the FPHL.

Kelly is placed on the injured reserve retroactive to December 17, meaning he will be unavailable until December 31 at the earliest. The left-shot forward has five goals, two assists, and 11 penalty minutes in 16 games played for Roanoke this season. The Barrie, Ontario native played the 2022-2023 season with the FPHL Columbus River Dragons, recording 39 goals and 33 assists in 54 games last season with six game winning goals. Prior to the River Dragons, Kelly also played in the NOJHL, QMJHL, OJHL, and Regionalliga (Germany4.)

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Fayetteville Marksmen tonight, December 22 at 7:00 P.M. EST at Crown Coliseum, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.