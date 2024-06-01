Mavericks Win Game 2, 5-1, Even Kelly Cup Finals up at 1-1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - In what was likely the biggest and best hockey game in the history of Cable Dahmer Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks scored five goals en route to a 5-1 victory over the Florida Everblades in Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals at a sold-out Cable Dahmer Arena.

Looking to answer back from an 8-1 loss in Game 1 on Friday, the Mavericks set the tone early. In a tough and physical game, Kansas City used strong goaltending and scoring from all over the ice to even the series up.

Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine - one of the ECHL's best players in the entire Kelly Cup Playoffs - stopped 35 of 36 Everblades shots. In nine games this postseason, LaFontaine is 7-1 with a 1.61 GAA and a league-leading .956 save percentage.

After Florida scored first just 90 seconds into Game 2, it was all Kansas City from there.

An answer back from Jeremy McKenna in the first sent the teams to the intermission locker room knotted up at 1-1.

Second-period goals from Max Andreev and Jacob Hayhurst gave Kansas City a 3-1 advantage into the final period before third-period empty-net goals from Cole Coskey and a second from Andreev gave the Mavericks the extra insurance for a 5-1 win.

On his 25th birthday, Coskey added two assists to his night and ranks third on the Mavericks roster with 14 points this postseason.

McKenna's first-period goal was his 10th of the postseason, which leads the ECHL. The star forward with 100 games of AHL experience has 10 goals and 10 assists or a league-leading 20 postseason points. In the last three playoff games, McKenna has seven points.

The series now shifts to Florida for Games 3-5 on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, June 8. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back at Cable Dahmer Arena on June 10 and 12.

2024 Kelly Cup Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 4: Friday, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 5: Saturday, June 8, 6:00 PM CT, at Florida

Game 6*: Monday, June 10, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

