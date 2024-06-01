ECHL Transactions - June 1
June 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 1, 2024:
Kansas City:
Add David Noel, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 1, 2024
- Mavericks Win Game 2, 5-1, Even Kelly Cup Finals at 1-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Win Game 2, 5-1, Even Kelly Cup Finals up at 1-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - June 1 - ECHL
- Mavericks Host Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.