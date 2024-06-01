ECHL Transactions - June 1

June 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 1, 2024:

Kansas City:

Add David Noel, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve

