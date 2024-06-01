Mavericks Host Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals Tonight

June 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Following a loss in Game 1 on Friday night, the Kansas City Mavericks host the Florida Everblades in Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Another packed house will be on hand to cheer on the Mavericks as they look to come back from their first series deficit of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

WHAT: Kelly Cup Finals Game 2, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:05 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055

2024 Kelly Cup Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades

Game 2: Saturday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 4: Friday, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 5*: Saturday, June 8, 6:00 PM CT, at Florida

Game 6*: Monday, June 10, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Very limited tickets for Kelly Cup Finals games at Cable Dahmer Arena are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets .

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.