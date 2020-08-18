Mavericks Sign Rookie Robbie Holmes



(Kansas City Mavericks) Robbie Holmes with the Regina Pats(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club signed rookie forward Robbie Holmes to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Holmes, a six-foot-two, 187-pound 21-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alberta, joins the Mavericks for his first professional season after a standout major junior career with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League. In 231 career WHL games, Holmes scored 51 goals paired with 63 assists for 114 points. In his final season of major junior, Holmes posted a junior career best 48 points in 57 games on 19 goals and 29 assists for the Pats.

"He is a hockey player, through and through," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He is a powerful two-way forward that competes, doesn't back down and will never give up an inch. He will do whatever it takes to get noticed and be successful as a pro. He'll be given every opportunity to prove himself."

Holmes brings postseason experience to Kansas City. In five seasons in the WHL, he appeared in 45 playoff games, accumulating 17 points on nine goals and eight assists with a plus-seven plus-minus rating.

