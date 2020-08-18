Nailers Re-Sign Willy Smith

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their eighth player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Willy Smith to an ECHL contract.

Smith, 24, has played in parts of three seasons at the ECHL level, with 2019-20 being his best, as he notched four goals, six assists, and ten points in 44 games with the Nailers. Willy scored three of his four goals against Central Division opponents, including the team's second goal of the year in his Wheeling debut on opening night at Cincinnati. The forward has also seen action in the ECHL with Indy, Utah, and Adirondack, while also enjoying success with Peoria of the SPHL, where he compiled 55 points in 62 games.

"Willy is a versatile player, who can play different roles on our team," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "We really like his work ethic and his energy."

Prior to turning pro, the East Longmeadow, Massachusetts native played junior hockey in both the QMJHL and USHL. Smith spent three seasons with the Moncton Wildcats and enjoyed a pair of deep playoff runs, as the team reached the QMJHL's semi-final round in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Willy then concluded his junior career with the Muskegon Lumberjacks the following year. Between the two leagues, he totaled 44 goals, 53 assists, and 97 points in 250 games.

"I really liked how the Wheeling community embraced me, plus we had such a fun group of guys," Smith said. "We have a new coach and a new atmosphere, so guys will be bringing their best."

