Everblades Agree to Terms with Forward Darik Angeli

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced Tuesday that veteran forward Darik Angeli has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Entering his second season with Florida, Angeli was acquired on February 27, 2020 in a trade with Cincinnati. He notched nine goals and 30 assists for 39 points in 51 games with the Cyclones during 2019-20. In six games with the Blades last season, Angeli scored two goals and added five assists.

Angeli made his pro debut during the 2015-16 season with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs before getting called up to the Portland Pirates and Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League that same campaign. The native of Lakewood, Colorado registered a career high points total of 49 during the 2017-18 season. Earning a stint in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season, Angeli has played on 10 different professional teams.

Prior to turning pro, Angeli led a successful collegiate career playing NCAA Division I at Ohio State University. He tallied 15 points his freshman year, leading him to an invite to the 2012 Boston Bruins Development Camp. Playing a total of 128 games at OSU, Angeli amassed 45 points.

Angeli is the 10th player to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2020-21 season, joining forwards John McCarron, Michael Neville, Kyle Neuber, Joe Pendenza, Blake Winiecki, defensemen Michael Downing, Ben Masella and Cody Sol, plus goaltender Cam Johnson.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season in December, 2020.

