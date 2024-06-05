Mavericks Announce Kelly Cup Finals Games 3-5 Watch Parties

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - With the Kelly Cup Finals tied at 1-1 as the series shifts to Florida for three road games, the Kansas City Mavericks have announced watch parties throughout the Kansas City area for Games 3-5 this week

All three road games this week will be shown at Llywelyn's Pub in Lee's Summit.

Friday night's Game 4 will be broadcast at multiple locations around the metro.

In addition to Llywelyn's, the Mavericks Game 4 will be shown at the KC Live! Block in the Power and Light District and both Chicken N Pickle locations in Overland Park and North Kansas City.

Potential Games 6 and 7 of the Kelly Cup Finals will be back at Cable Dahmer Arena on June 10 and 12. Limited tickets for those games are available at or by calling 816-252-7825.

