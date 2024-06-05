10 Game Mini Plans Now Available
June 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
The Worcester Railers 10 Game Mini Plan is On Sale for the 2024-25 Season! Secure your seats to the top Worcester Railers games. Each mini plan includes the same seats for every game in the Railers Starting Lineup:
Sat., Nov. 23rd at 6:05pm
Sat., Jan. 4th at 6:05pm
Sat., Jan. 18th at 6:05pm
Sat., Feb. 8th at 6:05pm
Sat., Mar. 1st at 6:05pm
In addition, each seat also includes 5 vouchers valid for any 24-25 Worcester Railers regular season. Vouchers may be used in any combination, providing ultimate flexibility! Prices start as low as $17 per ticket!
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Purchase a 10-Game Mini Plan today and score one complimentary Opening Night ticket per seat. Railers Opening Night is on Sat., Oct. 19th!
