ECHL Transactions - June 5

June 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 5, 2024:

Florida:

Add Reed Lebster, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.