ECHL Transactions - June 5
June 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 5, 2024:
Florida:
Add Reed Lebster, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve
