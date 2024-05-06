Matthews Transferred to AA Wichita; Culpepper Activated off Temporarily Inactive List

May 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Zebby Matthews has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. In a separate move, RHP C.J. Culpepper has been activated off the Temporarily Inactive List. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila. The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with five on the injured list. Cedar Rapids travels to South Bend to open a six-game series with the Cubs tomorrow at 5:05.

