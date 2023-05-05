Matt Mervis to Make Major League Debut

Kalamazoo, MI - Former Kalamazoo Growler and the No. 6 ranked Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Mervis has been called up to the Major Leagues, per MLB Pipeline. Mervis sets to become the sixth Growler and 325th Northwoods League alumnus to make it to the Major Leagues and is expected to make his debut in the Cubs' weekend series against the Miami Marlins.

Mervis was a Growler in the summer of 2018 following his sophomore year at Duke University. In 44 games with Kalamazoo, Mervis slashed .316/.395/.450 with 15 extra-base hits including four home runs and 28 RBI, while propelling the team to a runner-up finish in the South Division.

Two years later, Mervis would be selected as a priority free agent in the shortened five-round 2020 draft.

He made his professional debut in 2021 with the Low-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans and has been on a steady ascent through the Cubs system since. Last season, Mervis hit .309 with 36 home runs and a .984 OPS across 137 games and led all minor leaguers in extra-base hits with 78. In that time, Mervis worked his way up from High-A South Bend to AAA Iowa and was named the Cubs Minor League Player of the Year.

He was later chosen to represent the Cubs organization in the Arizona Fall League in October. Playing for the Mesa Solar Sox, Mervis' 2022 tear would continue. In 17 games in the desert, Mervis hit a league-best six home runs along with 12 RBI.

This spring, Mervis was given an invite to spring training by the Cubs while also being named a part of Team Israel for the World Baseball Classic. Mervis started off the 2023 regular season back down at AAA with the Iowa Cubs. In 24 games in Iowa, he slashed .286/.402/.560 along with six home runs, seven doubles, and 27 RBI.

The power-hitting lefty looks to make an immediate impact at the Major League level at the Cubs first base slot, in an already packed room of corner infielders.

