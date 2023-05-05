Pair of 2022 All-Stars Returning for Another Season

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters infielder Garrett Broussard

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - After a historical 2022 season that included 57 wins, hitting 72 home runs as a team, and had seven players named to the Northwoods League All-Star team, it is not a surprise that Field Manager Kirk Shrider is bringing back some familiar faces.

The first returning Northwoods League All-Star for the Rafters is one who led the team in total games played, and in at bats, Utah Valley infielder Garrett Broussard. Garrett was a core member of the Rafters finishing second in total hits with 63, Broussard also batted an average of .251 with 5 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Broussard had limited playing time for Utah Valley in the 2022 season due to injury, but he played in 38 games totaling 28 starts, and finished with academic all WAC honors. Previously, in the 2021 season, Garrett played and started in all 57 games with 19 RBI's and 21 runs scored. So far in the 2023 season he has started in 38 games, and has recorded 4 home runs and 23 RBIs.

The second All-Star headed back to Central Wisconsin is left handed pitcher Josh Howitt. Josh hails from Encino, California and currently pitches for Cal State Fullerton. Howitt appeared in 13 games for the Rafters, posting a perfect 8-0 record. Howitt led the team in strikeouts last year with 47 in 36 innings pitched, with a 2.50 ERA. Howitt has pitched 4.1 innings for the Titans in 2023, striking out four hitters.

The Rafters 2023 season will kick off at home on May 29th against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is set for 6:35. Single game tickets are on sale now!

