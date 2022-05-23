Matt Hall Named Pitcher of the Week

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Matt Hall

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The American Association has named Kansas City Monarchs LHP Matt Hall pitcher of the week. On Thursday night at Legends Field, the Lee's Summit native had an exceptional start against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. He surrendered three hits, collected six strikeouts, and allowed zero runs through six innings of work. Hall retired the last five batters he faced, and his strong start helped propel his team to a 6-1 victory over the RedHawks.

On May 13th, 2022, Hall had a strong outing against the Sioux City Explorers as he finished his night by allowing three hits and one run through five innings. In his start, he struck out five batters and retired the first eleven hitters before allowing a single in the fourth inning.

Hall originally joined the Monarchs last August during the final month of the season helping propel the club to the 2021 American Association Championship. Hall got the start in game two of the championship series, picking up the win and defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-4. During the 2021 playoffs, he was a key component to the Monarchs pitching staff. Hall had a 2-0 record and accumulated eleven strikeouts in twelve innings. He had a pivotal impact on the historic championship run and helped the Monarchs claim the franchise's third title.

Hailing from Lee's Summit, Hall attended Lee's Summit West High School and played collegiately at Missouri State University where he was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2015 draft by the Detroit Tigers. Hall had his contract purchased on September 11, 2018 and made his Major League debut on September 15, 2018. He was traded after the 2018 season to Boston and appeared in four games for the Red Sox.

Hall is the first Monarchs to be named Pitcher of the Week since the rebrand of the franchise and the first weekly honor for the club since IF Morgan McCullough was named the American Association Player of the Week during the final month of the season last August 1st.

The Monarchs open a four-game series at Gary, Indiana tonight against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Game time is 6:45 p.m. and the game will air on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:20 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

