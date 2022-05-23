Harris Named Batter of the Week

Sioux City, Iowa - Chase Harris was named the American Association Batter of the Week.

Over the last week Harris went 11-21 (.524) with a home run, two RBI and nine runs scored. He also doubled and swiped two bases. Over the course of the six games Harris had four multiple hit efforts and is riding a six game hitting streak.

He also made a spectacular diving catch on Friday of the week to rob a hit and steal a run.

The reigning defensive player of the year in the American Association is now hitting .400 through his first nine games of the season and has collected six walks to five strikeouts with three stolen bases and ten runs scored.

Last seasonHarris hit for a .251 average over 89 games, tying a career high with five home runs, drove home 27 RBI, and scored 51 runs. The speedster created havoc on the base paths as he stole a career high 33 bases, good for the team lead and the fourth most in the league.

He becomes the first Explorer to win the batter of the week award since Jared Walker who was also named the league batter of the week for the week ending on May 23rd.

