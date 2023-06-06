Matt Gabbert Signs with Minnesota Twins Organization

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce that RHP Matt Gabbert has been signed by the Minnesota Twins organization.

"We are thrilled for Matt and his family. He has an incredible story to tell and it's only the beginning," stated Hawks manager Gary Van Tol, who recruited Matt to Boise State University out of Central Valley High School in Spokane, WA. Gabbert was committed to Boise State University before the program was eliminated. He then made the difficult decision to forgo his college eligibility and draft to start his professional career with the Boise Hawks. A decision most 18 year olds would have never made. "He bet on himself and went against the grain to reach his dream. He may have paved the way for future high schools players who are looking for a different opportunity to better prepare them for the big leagues. Having a front row seat and watching Matt grow up in Independent baseball has been an honor," added Van Tol.

"He was the youngest pitcher in the Pioneer League in 2021 and proved he could get hitters out who were six to eight years older. He took his shots and kept getting better. We committed to a three year plan to help Matt develop and get him ready for this opportunity. We are excited to follow his career. I know the Twins are excited to have him in their organization. They will give him every chance to succeed. Independent baseball was the right choice for Matt, he is more prepared to go into affiliated baseball, where the focus now will be geared toward more development to help him get to the big leagues. A bet that Matt isn't afraid of making. " expressed Van Tol.

"As an organization, we couldn't be more excited for Matt and his family as he takes the next step. In his two plus seasons in Boise, we've had an opportunity to watch him grow as a man and as a player. Congratulations to him and congratulations to the Twins organization, they are getting a great player and a better person." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

Gabbert is the seventh Boise Hawks to be signed by a Major League Baseball organization since the start of the 2021 season joining Joshua Rivera (Kansas City Royals - 2021 season), Roby Enriquez (Arizona Diamondbacks - 2021 off-season), Myles Miller (Seattle Mariners - 2021 off-season), Anthony Walters (Colorado Rockies - 2022 pre-season), Ryley Widell (Colorado Rockies - 2022 pre-season), and Chase Costello ( Milwaukee Brewers - 2023 off-season).

Gabbert will be reporting to Fort Meyers, FL to start this next chapter in his career.

