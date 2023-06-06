Boise Hawks Homestand #3 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home on Tuesday, June 13 for a six game homestand against the Ogden Raptors and Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Tuesday, June 13 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

Wednesday, June 14 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark Wardle, Pepsi, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, EverGreen Homes, The Azek Company, Umpqua Bank, Front Porch Properties, Lombard Conrad, Advanced Control Systems and P1FCU); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes.

- Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

- Cornhole Tournament; join Cornhole Idaho in The Garden every Wednesday for a cornhole tournament starting at 6:30PM. $10 buy in with a 4 game minimum. 100% cash payout and prizes from Jimmy Johns and the Boise Hawks to the winners!

Thursday, June 15 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Thirsty Thursday (Coors Light, Cumulus Media); Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.

- Thursday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Briar Boots and happy hour drink offers.

Friday, June 16 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

- Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

- Boise Baconators (Wendy's); Come watch the Boise Baconators take the field for the second time this season.

- Friday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Dylan Anitok and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday, June 17 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

- Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

- Trucker Hat Giveaway (Idaho Central Credit Union); Thanks to Idaho Central Credit Union, we will be giving away Boise Hawks x Idaho Central Credit Union trucker hats to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

- Boise State Football Running Back Tyler Crowe Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Football's Running Back, Tyler Crowe, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series.

- Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Bill Manning and happy hour drink offers.

- Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Sunday, June 18 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

- Gates Open: 12:00 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

- Father's Day Post-game Catch on the Field (Shelley Phillips Real Estate); Kids and their parents are welcome to particpate in the Father's Day Catch on the Field after the game. Please bring a glove and ball.

- Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

- Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Sunday.

- Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

