Matt Festa to Make Rehab Appearance in Everett

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox have confirmed that Matt Festa will make a Major League Baseball Rehabilitation appearance in Everett on Tuesday, May 17.

The Mariners placed Festa on the 15-day injured list on May 5th with right elbow tendinitis. In parts of three seasons with the Mariners, he has appeared in 39 games. So far, he has appeared in 11 games this season for the Mariners.

Festa is no stranger to Everett as he was assigned to the AquaSox after being drafted in the seventh-round of 2016 draft by the Mariners. In his first season as a professional he posted a 6-2 win-loss record with a 3.73 earned run average (ERA) in 14 games (eight starts) for the Sox.

He also made a pair of appearances last season with the Sox as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

First pitch is scheduled on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:50 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

