2022 Silver Sluggers Game Wednesday

May 17, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Our third AquaSox Silver Sluggers game of the season is coming up on Wednesday, May 18. If you are 55 or older, you can join the AquaSox Silver Slugger program sponsored by Central Welding Supply.

Members get tickets for every Wednesday game, an exclusive Silver Sluggers item and much more for only $30.00! This is the best deal in town!

We have three ways for you to sign up for Silver Sluggers.

You can fill out the attached form and return it to our office via email, mail, or by dropping it off in person.

You can click here to sign up online.

You can call our office number to sign up.

Also don't forget to pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth on Wednesday and play along! Each Baseball Bingo Night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingos and two blackouts.

For any questions about the Silver Sluggers Club, please reach out to Nellie Kemp at nelliek@aquasox.com or call our Front Office at 425-258-3673.

ï»¿2022 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett. Single game tickets go on sale March 14.

ï»¿For updates on the 2022 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.