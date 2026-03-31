Matt Corral to Jaydon Mickens = Fire
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
Go back to it. Again. And again. Louisville couldn't slow down the connection between Matt Corral and Jaydon Mickens.
#ufl #football #birminghamstallions
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics
United Football League Stories from March 31, 2026
- Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Stallions Stories
- Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Corral Leads Game-Winning Drive, Stallions Dethrone Kings in Season Opener
- Birmingham Stallions Announce Final Roster
- Stallions Announce Gucci Mane for Halftime Show at Home Opener
- A New Era in Birmingham