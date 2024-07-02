Mateiko to Return for Third Season in Saint John, Simek Released

July 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced on Tuesday that Eriks Mateiko will return for the 2024-25 season while Pavel Simek has been released.

"We wanted to respect Pavel's request as he'd like to pursue other opportunities," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "We want to thank him for the last two seasons and wish him the best of luck."

In his second season in the Port City, Mateiko scored 23 goals and added 20 assists for 43 points in 49 games. The 19-year-old Latvian also represented his country at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden and attended the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound left winger was selected in the third round, 90th overall, by the Washington Capitals at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend.

"We're thrilled to have Eriks return for the start of his third season," said Stella. "He should continue to take on a leadership role and play a major part in the performance of this team."

With Saint John set to make one selection, seventh overall, in the 2024 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday, Stella added: "We're excited about this draft and how high we'll be picking. We'll be poised to improve our team this week."

