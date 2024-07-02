CHL Import Draft Wednesday 12pm ADT

July 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Val-d'Or Foreurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will have the first overall selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM ADT. Following the Foreurs, the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) will choose second, while the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will select third. Your Halifax Mooseheads hold the 43rd and 103rd selections in the draft. (Click here for the complete draft order).

Russian and Belarusian players will be eligible for selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft and they will be able to play in the CHL as long as they are granted the necessary visa that they require to enter and play hockey in North America.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.