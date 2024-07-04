Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns

July 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-6-6, 15 points) travels to face the Portland Thorns (7-5-3, 24 points) at Providence Park on Friday, July 5. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Prime Sports.

San Diego's all-time record with Portland stands at 3-4-2 but the Wave holds a 2-0-2 record against the Thorns in the regular season. The most recent meeting between the two clubs was last season, when San Diego defeated Portland 2-0 at Providence Park on Sept. 30, 2023, to clinch their NWSL playoff spot.

The Wave opened the scoring in the 20th minute when midfielder Emily van Egmond played an ongoing ball to forward Jaedyn Shaw who sent a first-time cross to forward Kyra Carusa. The San Diego native was wide open at the edge of the box and took a first-time shot to the near post. The Wave would double the lead when defender Christen Westphal sent a perfectly placed ball into the box that found the head of forward Alex Morgan. Morgan, with her back toward the goal, headed the ball past goalkeeper Bella Bixby for her sixth goal of the season.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team fell 3-0 to the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, June 28 in front of 24,115 fans. In the 42nd minute, it was Chicago who broke through first off an own goal. Chicago forward Mallory Swanson played a cross that deflected off defender Naomi Girma and found its way into the net. The visitors doubled the score in the 67th minute when Chicago forward Jameese Joseph won the ball and found an ongoing Swanson who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. Two minutes later, Joseph scored the final goal of the night for Chicago.

Portland is coming off a scoreless draw with the Utah Royals on Saturday, June 28 at America First Field. The best chance for the Thorns came in the 22nd minute when midfielder Jessie Fleming played a ball over the top of the Royals' backline to forward Sophia Smith. Smith dribbled down the left flank and cut inside before taking a shot that found the top corner, but the referee determined the goal was offside.

Players to Watch

San Diego's Savannah McCaskill has been a mainstay in the midfield this season, starting in 13 of the Wave's 15 matches while logging 1,201 minutes. The seven-year league veteran has made nine shots and delivered 29 long balls into the final third, instilling an attacking presence for the Wave. McCaskill has also recorded two assists since signing with San Diego on Jan. 15. Both assists from McCaskill have come from corner kicks, with the first securing the game-winner against NJ/NY Gotham FC in the 2024 Challenge Cup final on March 15 and the second earning the equalizer against Gotham FC on May 12.

Portland's Sophia Smith leads her side in goals (10) and assists (6) entering Friday's match. The forward's most recent goal came on June 23 against Kansas City Current when Smith received the ball at the half and dribbled all the way to the outside of the box, beating her defenders and taking a shot that fired past goalkeeper Adriana Franch into the top corner of the net.

How to Watch

Friday's match between the Wave and the Thorns will be played at Providence Park with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. The Wave will host an official watch party for fans in San Diego at McGregor's. The match will be broadcast on Prime Sports.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.