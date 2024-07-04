Kansas City Current Forward Alex Pfeiffer Placed on Season Ending Injury List

July 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Alex Pfeiffer suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and torn meniscus in the second half of last Friday's victory over the Houston Dash. She will be placed on the Season Ending Injury (SEI) list and will begin her recovery immediately as she works to return in 2025.

"My heart broke when I heard about Alex's injury, especially at a time when she was playing so well," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "She is a young player who we know will work hard to recover and grow stronger than she was before. We look forward to when she is able to step back on the pitch with us again."

Pfeiffer was signed to the Current last October and at 15 years, 338 days, was the youngest player to have ever signed with the club. She made an immediate impact, scoring in her first professional game March 16. Pfeiffer has played in 10 games for Kansas City this season.

In other injury news, forward Bia Zaneratto suffered a broken bone in her foot that will sideline her for the next 6-8 weeks. The Brazilian forward has five goals and four assists in 10 appearances for the Current this season.

