Angel City Football Club to Host Home Match at BMO Stadium against East Coast Rival NJ/NY Gotham FC

July 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC's prepare for their latest home match, presented by Birdies, which will take place on July 6 at 7:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on East Coast rival NJ/NY Gotham FC. Special activations at the pre-match activities include a Mix N' Match Singles Mixer, SOAR Birdies interns takes the Fit Walk, a celebration of forward Sydney Leroux's 150th match appearance milestone, a post-match Olympic send off celebration for captain and defender Ali Riley, and a street fair on S. Coliseum Drive beginning at 4:00 p.m. for fans to enjoy before entering BMO Stadium.

Below please find details for all ACFC Events for July 6:

BMO Stadium - 7:00 p.m. (kickoff)

Pre-Match MIX & MATCH Singles Mixer hosted by Tik Tok star Ruba @rubasworld (Third Floor) - 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Birdies SOAR Interns Media Op at the Fit Walk - 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Sydney Leroux's 150th career NWSL match appearance milestone pre-match celebration

National Anthem performed by international recording artist Ashley Marie Lewis

Coin Toss performed by Birdies Co-Founders Marisa Sharkey & Bianca Gates

Three Clap by Paralympian Natalia Mayara

Street Fair - S. Coliseum Drive, Northwest of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Beer Garden with drinks from partners Heineken, Johnnie Walker, and Archer Roose

Spirit stations including:

Cheer cards courtesy of Cedars Sinai

ACFC temporary tattoos

Hair dye

Exclusive ACFC merchandise

ACFC partner giveaways

Chevy

LA Care

24 Hour Fitness

Food Trucks

Cerda Vega Tacos

Scooter's Italian Ice

