Match Preview: Republic FC at New Mexico United

September 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC and New Mexico United have stood atop the Western Conference table for nine consecutive weeks, and now the two clubs will finally meet head-to-head for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

At a Glance: #NMvSAC

Wednesday, September 18

Kickoff 6:00 p.m. PT

Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park (Albuquerque, NM)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, and ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

Mark Briggs' squad is heading into Wednesday's contest on the heels of a 2-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC over the weekend. Phoenix was riding a four-game shutout streak, but Republic FC broke the deadlock early as Jack Gurr's cross met the head of Sebastian Herrera at the far post. Gurr would set up the second goal of the night in a similar fashion, sending the ball to Kieran Phillips who found the back of the net just 65 seconds after stepping on the pitch.

It was the third straight home shutout victory for the Indomitable Club and the 13th overall this season. Danny Vitiello earned his 50th career clean sheet and has now tied his single-season shutout record with his 12th of the season.

The win helped Republic FC gain ground on New Mexico ahead of Wednesday's contest. The club is currently tied on points with Colorado Springs, but Switchbacks have played two more games. The clubs will face off in the final regular season game of the year on October 26.

Know Your Opponent

In its last outing, New Mexico dominated possession, but couldn't find the back of the net on the road against Detroit City FC. After going behind on a first half penalty, the visitors kept the pressure up and forced former Republic FC goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña to come up with some big saves for Le Rouge. Marlon Vargas made his debut after joining the club on loan from Colorado Rapids II and led all players with two shots on target.

Led by Greg Hurst's nine goals, the squad has seen six three-goal performances this year, tied for the best mark in the Western Conference. Alex Tambakis continues to stand tall between the pipes in his fourth season with the club and on Saturday became the first goalkeeper in league history to record 600 saves.

This has been a breakout season for the Black & Yellow. The club has reached the postseason in four of its first five seasons and is just a couple points away from clinching another, but 2024 is the first year that the squad has been among the conference leaders and for the first time in club history will likely host a playoff match. They also made headlines in the U.S. Open Cup, defeating Real Salt Lake 4-2 in the Round of 32.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC leads the all-time series with four wins to New Mexico's two, while the clubs have played to two draws. The last time they met at Isotopes Park, however, the Black and Yellow handed Sacramento its largest loss of the 2023 season, 3-0.

Sacramento has knocked the Black & Yellow out of the postseason the last two years. In 2023, it was the head of Conor Donovan that punched Republic FC's ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Match Notes

This will be the first time that Republic FC midfielder Justin Portillo faces his former club after parting ways with New Mexico United in the offseason. The 11-year pro spent two years with the club, recording 14 goals and 10 assists in 71 appearances en route to back-to-back postseason appearances.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.