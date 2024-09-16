El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Malik McLemore

September 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed German American forward Malik McLemore for the rest of the 2024 season. The transaction was completed prior to the 2024 USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 9.

McLemore, 27, has spent the last nine years competing in the lower divisions of Germany, previously fielding for FSV Frankfurt in the German fourth tier. In 181 career matches, which includes appearances in the DFB-Pokal and 2. Bundesliga, McLemore has scored 41 goals and assisted 23 across 10,343 minutes.

"Malik is a fast and strong forward who has spent his career playing in Germany and we're glad to have brought someone in with his talent," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "This will be his first venture in the United States, and we look forward to welcoming here in El Paso as we head into the final stretch of our season."

McLemore will be available for selection for El Paso's match against Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC on Saturday, September 21.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.