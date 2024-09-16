LouCity, Racing Launch 'Free Games Now' Promotion for 2025 Season Tickets

September 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville City FC 2025 season tickets went on sale Monday with a major perk for those who act fast.

As part of the clubs' "Free Games Now" promotion, anyone who newly locks in next year's season tickets will receive tickets to the rest of 2024's regular season games at no additional cost.

"Free Games Now" adds value to ticket packages that start at just $15 (LouCity) and $12 (Racing) per game. Fans who purchase season tickets for both professional soccer clubs will save 10%.

Visit LynnFamilyStadium.com to browse options or call (502) LOU-CITY to reach a member of our ticketing team.

In addition to pricing that equates to significant savings over individual game tickets, all season ticket members receive an exclusive gift and discount on team gear, plus first access to parking and the opportunity to get tickets to playoff and exhibition matches. Notably, season ticket members were recently invited to an exclusive pre-sale for the October 30 U.S. Women's National Team game at Lynn Family Stadium.

LouCity and Racing continue to build out exclusive season ticket member access to events such as behind-the-scenes visits to training, coach/player Q&As and film studies. Additionally, the clubs regularly engage with corporate partners to offer discounts and deals to season ticket holders by simply showing their membership card through the SeatGeek app.

Those who take up LouCity on its "Free Games Now" offer can get as many as four games free. LouCity has already clinched a spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs as it takes aim at a third league title following crowns in 2017 and 2018. The boys in purple are also battling for their first-ever Players' Shield awarded for a first-place regular season finish.

Racing Louisville has three regular season home games left. The squad, which features U.S. national teamers Savannah DeMelo and Taylor Flint, is battling to make the top-tier National Women's Soccer League's playoffs for the first time.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.