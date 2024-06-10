Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC

June 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

Forward and South Georgia face off for the second time in 2024, this time at Breese Stevens Field. The 'Mingos currently sit in 3rd place as the only unbeaten team left in League play, while Tormenta is in 5th.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN 2, the first nationally televised match for Forward Madison. The home team is on a six-game winning streak and will look to keep the run going on the big stage at 2pm CT.

HISTORY WITH SOUTH GEORGIA TORMENTA FC

These two sides played each other earlier this season for the 'Mingos season opener, ending in a 1-1 tie. The boys had 19 shots during the match and new players cemented their roles on the established roster of returners.

Devin Boyce scored his first goal in pink and blue in the first half; however, Tormenta scored the tying goal in the 96th minute of the match, which disappointingly lost the 'Mingos two additional points and an early spot at the top of the table.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last weekend, Forward Madison played Chattanooga in the fourth round of the Jägermeister Cup. All-time leading goal scorer for the Red Wolves, Juan Galindrez, scored an acrobatic goal in the 43rd minute, putting the 'Gos up 1-0 before the half.

His goal proved to be enough to extend Forward's win streak to six, as the team inched into first place in their Jägermeister Cup group standings.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC has a quick turnaround with a midweek game against rivals, Union Omaha. The match will kick off at Breese Stevens Field at 7pm CT on Thursday, June 20th. Fans can purchase tickets to the match. The club will be celebrating Juneteenth during the match.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvTRM

Saturday, June 15th, 2024

2:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

6/15 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN 2

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvTRM Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 4-0-3

CHA: 3-4-2

