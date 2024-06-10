Forward Madison FC Announces Friendly against Chicago House AC in July

June 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison has announced that they will be playing an exhibition match against Chicago House AC on Wednesday, July 24th. This will only be the second time these two teams have competed, after playing each other in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Forward fell, 2-3, to Chicago in the second round of the tournament.

Chicago House AC was founded in 2020 and plays in the Midwest Premier League. This season, they currently sit second in the MWPL Heartland Division I standings with a 3-0-0 record. Despite their face-off in the Open Cup last year, Chicago's CEO Peter Wilt also has Wisconsin connections, as he helped establish the Forward Madison franchise in 2018.

This match will be played at historic Breese Stevens Field on July 24th at 7pm CT. The addition of this match will round out the 2024 regular season, home schedule with 18 matches. Season ticket members have this game already included in their package; however, single-game tickets are available here.

